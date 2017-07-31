Man drowns in Chattahoochee River

A Gwinnett County man drowned in the Chattahoochee River at Settles Bridge Park in Suwanee on Sunday, July 30.More >
Georgia Senate President Pro Tempore David Shafer will be the commencement speaker for Georgia Gwinnett College's summer ceremony.More >
Officials say a 21-year-old man was arrested after he allegedly set two vehicles on fire at a storage facility in Gwinnett County.More >
Two people are charged with animal cruelty after police rescued two dogs and a cat from a vehicle in the parking lot of a Gwinnett County Walmart.More >
An Iowa mother is warning other parents after her young son tested positive for the herpes virus.More >
See the simple test that should be part of every person's gas pumping routine.More >
Authorities have identified the young woman who was kidnapped from David Wade Correctional Center Thursday afternoon and killed by an escaped inmate.More >
A Georgia State University police officer is recovering after taking a bullet during a shootout Sunday night while she was off duty.More >
