Man drowns in Chattahoochee River

A Gwinnett County man drowned in the Chattahoochee River at Settles Bridge Park in Suwanee on Sunday, July 30.

Police and firefighters responded to a 9-1-1 call that a young male was unaccounted for after jumping into the river from the old bridge structure.

Th man, who was at the river with a group of friends, resurfaced once and appeared to be in distress. Initially, one of his friends, and a second river patron tried to rescue him when the man became combative and went back underwater and did not resurface.

Rescue boats from Gwinnett Fire and John's Creek responded to the scene to conduct a search of the river. They were able to locate the man around 8:52 p.m. on the river bottom in about 10-feet of water.

He was discovered about 50 yards downstream, carried to shore and administered advanced life support measures. They transported him to the Northside Forsyth Hospital in Cumming, where he was pronounced dead shortly after arrival. He was not wearing a life jacket.

At this time, the fire department is unable to release the name of the victim or specific injury information due to federal patient privacy laws. The name will be released by the Police Department when it becomes available.

