Anthony Scaramucci removed as White House communications directo - CBS46 News

Anthony Scaramucci removed as White House communications director

Posted: Updated:
Posted by Chris Price, Digital Content Producer
Connect
WASHINGTON, DC (CBS46) -

President Trump has removed Anthony Scaramucci from his new job as communications director, exactly 10 days after he was named to the position, according to The New York Times.

This comes the same day that retired Marine Corps Gen. John Kelly was sworn in as the new White House chief of staff.

© 2017 CBS Interactive Inc. All Rights Reserved.

Connect with CBS46