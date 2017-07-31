ACLU lawsuit pressures Fulton County into reconsidering removing polling places from black neighborhoods

In response to a lawsuit from the American Civil Liberties Union of Georgia, the Fulton County Board of Registration and Elections has agreed to reconsider a recent set of polling place closures and changes in predominantly Black neighborhoods and provide the public with adequate notice of the proposed changes before voting on them.

The Board has since posted notice of these proposed changes, which will be voted upon at its next scheduled meeting at 10am on Thursday, August 10, 2017, at 130 Peachtree Street SW, Suite 2186, Conference Room 128, Atlanta, Georgia, 30303.

On July 18, the ACLU of Georgia sued the Board for violating state law when it approved a set of polling place closures and changes without giving adequate notice to the public. Georgia law requires election officials to publish proposed polling place changes for at least 14 consecutive days before approving them.

The Board had published the proposed changes just 6 days in advance.

“We’re pleased the Board has agreed to reconsider these changes in the light of day,” said Andrea Young, ACLU of Georgia executive director. “We encourage all voters who would be affected by these changes to attend the hearing on August 10 and make their voices heard.”

