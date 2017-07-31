Duo accused of breaking into 161 vehicles in metro Atlanta

A duo from Lawrenceville were both arrested after being accused of breaking into 161 vehicles across metro Atlanta, including vehicles outside fire stations.More >
A Georgia State University police officer is recovering after taking a bullet during a shootout Sunday night while she was off duty.More >
Fulton County Police are investigating a double shooting that occurred Sunday night.More >
Gregory Anthony Williams, 37, was charged with murder, kidnapping, theft, and assault.More >
Atlanta Police are still looking for a gunman they say shot a woman and an Uber driver in Northwest Atlanta. They released photos and videos of the man Saturday morning.More >
A duo from Lawrenceville were both arrested after being accused of breaking into 161 vehicles across metro Atlanta, including vehicles outside fire stations.More >
A Gwinnett County man drowned in the Chattahoochee River at Settles Bridge Park in Suwanee on Sunday, July 30.More >
Georgia Senate President Pro Tempore David Shafer will be the commencement speaker for Georgia Gwinnett College's summer ceremony.More >
It's not just an Ohio thing anymore.More >
Officials say a 21-year-old man was arrested after he allegedly set two vehicles on fire at a storage facility in Gwinnett County.More >
A duo from Lawrenceville were both arrested after being accused of breaking into 161 vehicles across metro Atlanta, including vehicles outside fire stations.More >
A cemetery dating back to the 1870s in East Cobb County could be moved from its current location, so that an abandoned and blighted property adjacent to it might be sold and re-developed.More >
Police tell CBS46 the driver of an Acura TL was traveling southbound when the passenger of his car opened the door and jumped out of the car.More >
School starts Monday in Cobb County, and bus drivers are reminding others that cameras are watching to make sure they follow Georgia law when it comes to yielding to school buses.More >
Terrifying video shows the Fire Ball ride at the Ohio State Fair falling apart 40 feet in the air. One person was killed and several others injured. The horrifying incident is raising concerns among fair goers in Georgia.More >
