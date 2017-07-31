Duo accused of breaking into 161 vehicles in metro Atlanta

A duo from Lawrenceville were both arrested after being accused of breaking into 161 vehicles across metro Atlanta, including vehicles outside fire stations.

A spokesperson with the Cobb County Police Department says an investigation from their department and the FBI found that 25-year-old Elisha Ross and 22-year-old Ayana Forest allegedly broke into vehicles in 17 counts around Atlanta, including at three Cobb County fire stations, four Smyrna fire stations and Glock, Inc.

The duo is accused of stealing more than 40 firearms this year, according to the police spokesperson.

Police say both Ross and Forest were arrested in Gwinnett County and charged with entering auto, Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act (RICO) and burglary.

Ross is being held at the Cobb County Adult Detention Center, according to authorities, while Forest is being held at the Gwinnett County Jail. Both individuals are being held without bond.

