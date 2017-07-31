2 arrested for stealing packages in Atlanta

Police say two women were arrested after being accused of stealing mail in Atlanta.

A spokesperson with the Atlanta Police Department says units responded to a larceny from mail call on July 26, which is when neighbors provided them with video of the theft.

In the video, you can see a tan Hyundai SUV pull into a driveway, followed by a woman who can be seen taking a package. Police say the woman stole the package. In-fact, the woman is accused by authorities of stealing a package from two driveways.

Police say a Crime Stoppers tip and investigation led to the arrest of 24-year-old Latrelle Ferrell and 18-year-old Savannah Carter. Both women were charged with three counts of theft by taking and providing false information to officers.

Police say both women also had active warrants outside of Atlanta.

