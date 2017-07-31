Water restored at apartment complex that owes city $690,000 water bill

Mayor Kasim Reed and the Department of Watershed Management announced Monday that water service has been restored to the Sierra Ridge Apartments for two more weeks, giving residents additional time to find alternative housing and allowing the property owner to address an outstanding balance in full.

“The owners of the Sierra Ridge apartment complex have been collecting rents from tenants every month, but have not paid their water bills in more than two years,” said Mayor Kasim Reed. “The property owners have declined to take advantage of the billing amnesty program and have refused to enter into any payment agreement to resolve the debt. When a company with a large commercial account refuses to pay what it owes, the costs are spread to other customers, and affect the Department of Watershed Management’s ability to perform at the highest level. We hope that during this two week period, the property manager does the right thing for its tenants and the public by paying what it owes.”

The current owner of the complex is responsible for the outstanding bills. There are four accounts that service the Sierra Ridge property totaling $690,000 in past due balances.

DWM is working with the Mayor’s Office of Constituent Services and the Mayor’s Office of Human Services to coordinate resources for residents should relocation become necessary. Of the 291 units on the property, approximately 40 are occupied.

