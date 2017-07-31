1 captured, 1 at large after Gwinnett County shooting

Police say one person has been captured, while another remains at large after a shooting in Gwinnett County Monday.

A spokesperson with the Gwinnett County Police Department says they received a call of a shooting just before 4 p.m. When police arrived at a home in the 3600 block of Fence Road in Auburn, Ga., they found a man who had been shot in the chest.

Police say the victim was conscious, alert and talking to officers.

Meanwhile, two men were seen fleeing in an SUV after the shooting, according to authorities. Police say they believe the men crashed the SUV, which was later found abandoned with exterior damage.

While one man was eventually caught, police say the other remains at large.

