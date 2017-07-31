2 Chainz reschedules first 5 days of tour - CBS46 News

2 Chainz reschedules first 5 days of tour

Posted: Updated:
By WGCL Digital Team
(Source: Twitter) (Source: Twitter)
ATLANTA (CBS46) -

2 Chainz has rescheduled the first five dates of his upcoming tour.

The artist made the announcement on Twitter, and says he has to reschedule dates due to an injury. 

 According to his website, the first five dates of the tour -- which was set to start Tuesday -- included Atlanta, New Orleans, Houston, Dallas and Austin.

Copyright 2017 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved. 

Connect with CBS46