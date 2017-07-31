2 Chainz reschedules first 5 days of tour

2 Chainz has rescheduled the first five dates of his upcoming tour.

The artist made the announcement on Twitter, and says he has to reschedule dates due to an injury.

To my fans, HATE to do this but due to an injury I have to reschedule the first 5 dates of Tour. Will talk to y'all on @streamLiveme 2moro — Tity Boi (2 Chainz) (@2chainz) July 31, 2017

According to his website, the first five dates of the tour -- which was set to start Tuesday -- included Atlanta, New Orleans, Houston, Dallas and Austin.

