Police cars recalled for carbon monoxide poisoning, officers passing out behind the wheel

Video from a California Police Department shows an officer crashing his Ford Explorer after it filled up with carbon monoxide gas.

Marietta police received a warning about similar scenes playing out in cities from coast to coast.

"We started hearing that there may be a potential problem with carbon monoxide, where officers were displaying symptoms when the air conditioning was run on the maximum setting," said Marietta police officer Chuck McPhilamy.

Cities like Austin, Texas, tested their SUVs with carbon monoxide detectors and discovered every single one of them had a problem.

Marietta police are driving around with detectors just to be on the safe side, but so far, they've tested all 65 of their patrol cars and none are giving any alerts.

"I have no idea how to attribute that, other than to our good fortune," said McPhilamy.

We consulted a technician at a nearby Ford dealer who explained why this might be happening. He said the issue is with vehicles built at some Ford factories, but not all of them. So, comparing two Ford Explorers that are otherwise identical, it all depends on which assembly line they came from.

The police interceptor versions are the ones really making headlines, but regular drivers are at risk too. Any Ford Explorer made between 2011 and 2017 could have this issue. If you are unsure if your car is on the list, you can go to any dealer and they can check by reading the VIN number.

