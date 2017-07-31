3-year-old found dead inside locked vehicle

Police say a 3-year-old child was found dead and locked inside of a vehicle in South Georgia.

The incident occurred on July 28 in Reidsville, which is about 200 miles southeast of Atlanta.

According to a spokesperson with the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, the child's mother called 911 and reported the child missing from their home. After the Tattnall County Sheriff's Office responded to the scene, they found the child inside the locked vehicle.

EMS responded to give aid, but the GBI spokesperson says the child was pronounced dead at the scene.

The GBI spokesperson says an investigation is underway to determine what happened. An autopsy will be performed at the GBI Crime Lab in Savannah.

