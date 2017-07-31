Father arrested after 6-month-old dies from head trauma

Police say they arrested a dad after his 6-month-old son died due to what authorities referred to as head trauma.

A spokesperson with the Coweta County Sheriff's Office says a deputy arrived at a home on June 17 after a 911 call and found that the child, identified as Saxton Livingston, was already in an ambulance.

Police say Saxton died on July 25, and his dad, identified as Christopher Hansen, was arrested on July 28.

Hansen was charged with murder and child cruelty, although the exact circumstances surrounding the incident were not immediately made available.

