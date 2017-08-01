Cherokee County expecting higher enrollment as students head back to school

Students in Cherokee County head back to school Tuesday alongside hundreds more students than the last school year.

The Cherokee County School District is expecting 500 additional students for the 2017-2018 school year with a total enrollment of about 42,300.

Over the summer, the district hired more than 250 new teachers to fill some gaps and replace those who've retired or moved.

Within the next few months, the school district will roll out a new GPS app that will allow parents to track their children's school buses. Also coming soon are new security foyers to be installed in six elementary schools, adding an extra layer of protection as visitors enter the schools. Eight schools already have the new security foyers.

