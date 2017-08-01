Atlanta police officer arrested for DUI

Source: City of Atlanta Police via Facebook

Atlanta Police officer Dennis Castro was arrested for driving under the influence early Saturday morning.

A trooper witnessed two vehicles speeding northbound onto Piedmont Road at around 3:30 a.m. on July 29.

A black Dodge Charger, which was following the Hyundai, ran a red light as it crossed over Piedmont Road.

The trooper then activated his emergency equipment and did a traffic stop on both vehicles.

After speaking to each driver, the trooper said he smelled alcohol on both of them and conducted sobriety tests.

Castro, who was driving the black Dodge Charger, tested positive for the presence of alcohol and was arrested.

The other driver was also arrested.

Castro was transported and released to the custody of the Atlanta pretrial detention center.

