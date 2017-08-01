Police arrest 2 serial purse snatchers in Norcross

Two purse-snatchers have been arrested following two recent robberies. Christian J. Williams and Deon R. Hawkins are both facing robbery charges.

The first incident occurred on Monday, July 24, at around 3pm at the El Jalisco Market at 6083 South Norcross Tucker Road in unincorporated Norcross. A 71-year old woman called 911 to report that a male ran up behind her, took her purse out of her hands, and ran away. A witness saw the incident and followed the suspects to a nearby apartment complex. The witness eventually lost sight of the suspects.

The second incident occurred on Friday, July 28 at around 7:30pm at the Crestwood Apartment Complex at 6077 South Norcross Tucker Road in unincorporated Norcross. The 43-year old victim told the responding officers that while she was walking home from a nearby grocery store, she thought someone was following her. She said that shortly after arriving onto the apartment complex property, one of the suspects began to walk alongside her. That male then snatched her purse and then both suspects ran towards South Norcross Tucker Road.

While investigating the second incident, the responding officers visited the leasing office to obtain more information. The surveillance footage of the incident provided the officers with a detailed description of the suspects.

The officers visited a nearby convenience store (Citgo, 6083 South Norcross Tucker Road, Norcross) and spoke with the store employees. The staff told the officers that the robbery suspects were in their store earlier in the day attempting to steal food. The employee showed the officer a picture of one of the suspects. The man in the photo was the same man as one of the suspects that the officers were looking for.

Shortly after leaving the convenience store, one of the employees contacted the officers to notify them that the suspects were possibly at the Aztec Taqueria restaurant at 6083 South Norcross Tucker Road, Norcross). The officers responded and found both suspects inside the restaurant. Christian J. Williams (age 17, Stone Mountain) and Deon R. Hawkins (17, Decatur) were placed under arrest and transported to Gwinnett County Police Headquarters.

Following an interview with the suspects, a robbery detective was also able to link Williams to the July 24 robbery. Both suspects were eventually transported to the Gwinnett County Jail and booked in around 1:30am.

Christian Williams was charged in both robbery cases, while Hawkins was only charged in the July 28 robbery.

Major Everett Spellman, the commander of the West Precinct said, “I really appreciate the hard work and professionalism that everybody is putting in to make sure our victims get justice.”

Though the arrest of these two doesn’t clear up all of Gwinnett’s robberies, their incarceration will likely bring some ease and comfort to those they victimized.

