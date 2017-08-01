Spalding County Sheriff's Office finds body of missing man

He is described as 5 foot 10 and 145 pounds with brown hair and green eyes. No clothing description was available and he is believed to be traveling on foot.

UPDATE: The Spalding County Sheriff's Office reports that the body of missing 29-year-old Justin Deloye has been found.

He was last seen in the High Falls Road on July 27th.

Officials have been looking for him off High Falls near Banks Road.

They've joined forces with Spalding County Fire Rescue, City of Griffin Fire Rescue and the Georgia Piedmont Region K-9 Search and Rescue Team.

A command post has been established in the area and approximately 30 Deputies, Fire Fighters, and K-9 handlers are searching.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Sheriff's Office at 770-467-4282 or Investigator Ray Hightower.

