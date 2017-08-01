DeKalb County conducts search for missing grandmother Tuesday afternoon

DeKalb County police are conducting a search for missing grandmother Millicent Williams on Tuesday afternoon.

Millicent Williams, 78, lived with her grandson at a home in the 3800 block of Brookgreen Point and is missing under 'suspicious circumstances,' according to police.

Authorities say a concerned friend called to have her checked on. Police say blood was in the house when police arrived and her 2014 Toyota Corolla was missing.

DeKalb County Police report that Gregory Williams, the grandson of the missing elderly woman, is in custody and facing charges of kidnapping, aggravated assault and theft by taking.

