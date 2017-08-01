Clayton County schools to receive supplies from Solicitor General’s Office

Clayton County Public Schools (CCPS) are receiving school supplies for the fourth consecutive year from the Office of the Clayton County Solicitor General.

Due to the generous donation from Solicitor General Tasha Mosley and her team of donors, every school administrator and teacher will get enough supplies and materials to accommodate more than 54,000 students at the start of the 2017-18 school year.

Distribution of donated supplies to all schools will take place beginning at 9 a.m. on Wednesday, August 2, 2017 from the staging location at Charles Drew High School 6237 Garden Walk Boulevard in Riverdale.

“On behalf of Clayton County Public Schools, I first want to thank the Solicitor General and her team for orchestrating this donation for the students, parents and teachers of our county,” stated Superintendent of Schools, Dr. Morcease J. Beasley.

“Clayton County has a great sense of community and it is partnerships like this that solidifies the potential of this community and school district to reach the levels of high performance that we all believe are possible.”

Thanks to CCPS partners in education generous donation of over $16,000 in school supplies, the school district can prioritize focus on its realigned instructional practices to ensure the success of students by limiting external barriers that may impact learning. The supplies will be delivered by CCPS Maintenance Department to all 67 schools and programs in the district and are expected to be distributed by school administrators.

Solicitor Tasha Mosley’s mission is to serve and protect all citizens of Clayton County and create ways to help educate and prevent youth from entering the criminal justice system. The Solicitor’s office, Pre-Trial Intervention Program is the funding source for the school supplies distribution drive and over the years, the partnership has helped many students successfully prepare for school.

“It is a great honor to serve Clayton County in ways that will truly assist the people of the community in a multitude of ways,” stated Solicitor Mosley. “As a public servant, this is bigger than giving away school supplies. By realizing the far reaching impact of students having materials needed to learn and be successful, it greatly reduces the likelihood of them appearing in our judicial systems. If we can keep our kids in school and out of the courts by giving them school supplies, then it’s the least we can do to improve our community and their lives in the future,” she concluded.

Clayton County Public Schools will start the 2017-18 school year on Monday, August 7, 2017.

