Farm-to-Fork comes to Piedmont Hospital

People visiting or working at Piedmont Healthcare can now enjoy a little taste of home the next time they stop by the cafeteria.

Director of Hospitality Services, Mark Galvin, told CBS46, the goal is to provide healthy, convenient options.

The Rock Ranch is a cattle farm in Rock, Georgia owned by the Cathy family, which started Chick-fil-A.

Farm-to-fork meals—including collard greens and squash casserole—are now available at the Atlanta hospital thanks to a partnership with The Rock Ranch.

“We stress the importance of wellness and healthy eating in our own food services, so we’re pleased to expand our partnership with The Rock Ranch through this new offering," he said.

The frozen dishes also include gluten-free, vegetarian and dairy-free options, and all meat is hormone and preservative-free.

