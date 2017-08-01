Upcoming Atlanta Job Fair advertises several +$70k first year sa - CBS46 News

Upcoming Atlanta Job Fair advertises several +$70k first year salary opportunities

By Chris Price, Digital Content Producer
It'll be at the Ramada Plaza Atlanta Capitol Park 450 Capitol Avenue Atlanta, GA 30312
ATLANTA (CBS46) -

Are a recent college graduate or professional looking for work in Atlanta?

There will be a job fair on Thursday, August 17th with multiple positions offering first year salaries at $70,000 and up.

The employers there are also offering jobs with:

  •         Flexible Work Schedules
  •         Full Benefits, 401K, Stock Options
  •         Company Car or Gas Allowances
  •         President Club Trips & Other Incentives
  •         and opportunities for Immense Growth

It will start at 9 a.m. and run until 12:30 p.m. that Thursday.

You should bring 10-15 resumes and dress professionally for this free event.

Here are some of the opportunities:

Inside Sales Reps

Outside Sales Reps

Account Executives

Retail Managers

Account Managers

Insurance Sales

Customer Service

Technical Sales

Sales Managers

Pharmaceutical Sales

Telesales

Sales Trainer

Merchandiser

Mortgage Brokers

Financial Planner

Route Sales

Retail Sales

Retail Management

Human Resources

