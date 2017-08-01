Upcoming Atlanta Job Fair advertises several +$70k first year salary opportunities

It'll be at the Ramada Plaza Atlanta Capitol Park 450 Capitol Avenue Atlanta, GA 30312

Are a recent college graduate or professional looking for work in Atlanta?

There will be a job fair on Thursday, August 17th with multiple positions offering first year salaries at $70,000 and up.

The employers there are also offering jobs with:

Flexible Work Schedules

Full Benefits, 401K, Stock Options

Company Car or Gas Allowances

President Club Trips & Other Incentives

and opportunities for Immense Growth

It will start at 9 a.m. and run until 12:30 p.m. that Thursday.

You should bring 10-15 resumes and dress professionally for this free event.

Here are some of the opportunities:

Inside Sales Reps Outside Sales Reps Account Executives Retail Managers Account Managers Insurance Sales Customer Service Technical Sales Sales Managers Pharmaceutical Sales Telesales Sales Trainer Merchandiser Mortgage Brokers Financial Planner Route Sales Retail Sales Retail Management Human Resources

