Car lot shuts down, shorting customers and workers

Posted: Updated:
By Harry Samler, CBS46 Investigative Reporter
Posted by Phil Riley, Investigative Producer
CONYERS, GA (CBS46) -

For the last three months, Better Call Harry has been fighting to get a refund for a Conyers man.

He put down $3,500 for a truck, but when financing fell through, the dealer refused to return the deposit. Harry was in court when a judge ordered the dealer to pay, but weeks have passed, and still no refund.

Now, there's a new roadblock affecting not only this customer, but others at the dealership.

The car lot has shut down. Better Call Harry follows up.

    Tuesday, August 1 2017 7:22 PM EDT2017-08-01 23:22:18 GMT
    Thursday, July 27 2017 6:49 PM EDT2017-07-27 22:49:22 GMT
    •   