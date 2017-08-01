Car lot shuts down, shorting customers and workers

For the last three months, Better Call Harry has been fighting to get a refund for a Conyers man. He put down $3,500 for a truck, but when financing fell through, the dealer refused to return the deposit. The car lot has now shut down.More >
We've been following the case of a Rockdale County man who put down $3,500 on a truck, but when his financing fell through, the dealer refused to refund the money. Roger Crews took Quick Cars owners to small claims court and won. But weeks after the ruling, Crews still hasn't received his money.More >
A Fairburn homeowner was getting a basic cable upgrade when a power surge hit her home, costing her thousands of dollars in damages. She thought the Comcast contractor was to blame, but an electrician's inspection returned a much different finding.More >
Posting an item to sell online? One woman has a warning for you. She found a buyer for a couch. The buyer wanted to pay by money order, and she agreed. But when she received that money order, it was made out for hundreds of dollars more than the cost of the couch. As Better Call Harry reports, that was not the only suspicious part about this transaction.More >
See the simple test that should be part of every person's gas pumping routine.More >
It's not just an Ohio thing anymore.More >
Atlanta Police officer Dennis Castro was arrested for driving under the influence early Saturday morning.More >
CBS46 has learned that the roof of the new Mercedes-Benz Stadium won't be ready, and will thus remain shut for the start of the football season.More >
