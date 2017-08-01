Man accused of trying to make fraudulent purchase at Kay Jewelers

Police say a man was arrested after he tried to make fraudulent purchases at a Kay Jewelers in Canton.

A spokesperson with the Canton Police Department said officers responded to the store at the Canton Market Place Shopping Center around noon Monday.

Police say after initially talking with the man, he fled on foot. After a brief chase, the man was later found in a section of woods between I-575 and the back of an IHOP.

The man was identified as 44-year-old Joseph Vanucci, of Miami. Police say he tried to buy more than $5,000 worth of jewelry using a victim's account and a fraudulent out-of-state driver's license.

Police say Vanucci is suspected of making a similar purchase the day before in Tennessee and may be part of a larger fraud operation out of Florida.

