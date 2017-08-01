Man accused of trying to make fraudulent purchase at Key Jewelers

Police say a man was arrested after he tried to make fraudulent purchases at a Kay Jewelers in Canton.More >
Police say they arrested a dad after his 6-month-old son died due to what authorities referred to as head trauma.More >
Police say one person has been captured, while another remains at large after a shooting in Gwinnett County Monday.More >
A duo from Lawrenceville were both arrested after being accused of breaking into 161 vehicles across metro Atlanta, including vehicles outside fire stations.More >
Police say two women were arrested after being accused of stealing mail in Atlanta.More >
See the simple test that should be part of every person's gas pumping routine.More >
It's not just an Ohio thing anymore.More >
Atlanta Police officer Dennis Castro was arrested for driving under the influence early Saturday morning.More >
CBS46 has learned that the roof of the new Mercedes-Benz Stadium won't be ready, and will thus remain shut for the start of the football season.More >
