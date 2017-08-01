Searchers looking for Veteran for 3 years find body

Searchers looking for a Veteran missing from Cobb County for three years have found a body.

CBS46 confirmed searchers found the body near a Kennesaw home. It's the same place where they've been searching for Chase Massner.

We were there in June as Cadaver dogs picked up a scent on the property.

The homeowners who live here now did not own the house at the time Massner went missing.

Cobb County police are at the scene.

Police say they will give more information shortly.

Cobb PD finds body buried behind home where they say Chase Massner went missing March 2014. Autopsy underway @MikeDunston live at 5 @cbs46 pic.twitter.com/jKqw6dyhrK — Daniel Wilkerson (@WilkersonCBS46) August 1, 2017

