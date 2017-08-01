Searchers looking for Veteran for 3 years find body

Searchers looking for a Veteran missing from Cobb County for three years have found a body. CBS46 confirmed searchers found the body near a Kennesaw home.More >
Video from a California Police Department shows an officer crashing his Ford Explorer after it filled up with carbon monoxide gas. Marietta Police received a warning about similar scenes playing out in cities from coast to coast.More >
A duo from Lawrenceville were both arrested after being accused of breaking into 161 vehicles across metro Atlanta, including vehicles outside fire stations.More >
A cemetery dating back to the 1870s in East Cobb County could be moved from its current location, so that an abandoned and blighted property adjacent to it might be sold and re-developed.More >
Police tell CBS46 the driver of an Acura TL was traveling southbound when the passenger of his car opened the door and jumped out of the car.More >
See the simple test that should be part of every person's gas pumping routine.More >
It's not just an Ohio thing anymore.More >
Atlanta Police officer Dennis Castro was arrested for driving under the influence early Saturday morning.More >
CBS46 has learned that the roof of the new Mercedes-Benz Stadium won't be ready, and will thus remain shut for the start of the football season.More >
