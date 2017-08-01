Senate confirms Wray as FBI director

See the simple test that should be part of every person's gas pumping routine.More >
It's not just an Ohio thing anymore.More >
Atlanta Police officer Dennis Castro was arrested for driving under the influence early Saturday morning.More >
CBS46 has learned that the roof of the new Mercedes-Benz Stadium won't be ready, and will thus remain shut for the start of the football season.More >
The Senate has confirmed President Donald Trump's nominee to serve as FBI director.More >
President Donald Trump says Gen. John F. Kelly is his new White House chief of staff. That means Reince Priebus is out.More >
The Senate has blocked a wide-ranging proposal by Republicans to repeal much of former President Barack Obama's health care law and replace it with a more restrictive plan.More >
The office of Sen. John McCain says the ailing Arizona Republican will return to the Senate on Tuesday, the day of the health care voteMore >
President Donald Trump has spoken with advisers about firing Attorney General Jeff Sessions.More >
Francys Johnson, 38, announced his resignation at the 108th NAACP National Convention this weekend.More >
President Donald Trump has announced his picks for the top federal prosecutors in two of Georgia's three U.S. court districts.More >
Members of the Trump campaign's inner circle are being scheduled to talk to Senate committees next week.More >
Doctors say Arizona Sen. John McCain has a brain tumor associated with a blood clot that was removed last week.More >
CBS46 is challenging Georgia lawmakers about why they didn't approve a sales tax holiday this year.More >
