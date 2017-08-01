Man shot, killed in Forest Park - CBS46 News

Man shot, killed in Forest Park

Posted: Updated:
By WGCL Digital Team
(Source: Clayton County Police Department) (Source: Clayton County Police Department)
CLAYTON COUNTY, GA (CBS46) -

Police say they're searching for the person who shot and killed a man in Forest Park.

Alfredo Barajas-Garcia was shot and killed at a house in the 900 block of King James Drive on July 28, according to a spokesperson with the Clayton County Police Department. 

The police spokesperson says if you have any information on the murder, you're asked to call Crime Stoppers at (404) 577-TIPS.

Copyright 2017 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved. 

Connect with CBS46