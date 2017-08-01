Man shot, killed in Forest Park

Police say they're searching for the person who shot and killed a man in Forest Park.More >
Police say a man was arrested after he tried to make fraudulent purchases at a Kay Jewelers in Canton.More >
Police say they arrested a dad after his 6-month-old son died due to what authorities referred to as head trauma.More >
Police say one person has been captured, while another remains at large after a shooting in Gwinnett County Monday.More >
A duo from Lawrenceville were both arrested after being accused of breaking into 161 vehicles across metro Atlanta, including vehicles outside fire stations.More >
Investigators may have discovered the body of a missing Iraq veteran in Kennesaw.More >
According to an online report from Golf, President Donald Trump has told members of his New Jersey golf club that he spends so much time away from Washington because the White House is a "real dump."More >
It's not just an Ohio thing anymore.More >
See the simple test that should be part of every person's gas pumping routine.More >
