Man shot, killed in Forest Park

Police say they're searching for the person who shot and killed a man in Forest Park.

Alfredo Barajas-Garcia was shot and killed at a house in the 900 block of King James Drive on July 28, according to a spokesperson with the Clayton County Police Department.

The police spokesperson says if you have any information on the murder, you're asked to call Crime Stoppers at (404) 577-TIPS.

Copyright 2017 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.