'National Night Out' events held throughout Atlanta

Cities across the country are wrapping up events designed to help improve relationships between communities and law enforcement.

In Atlanta alone, 12 "National Night Out" events were running at the same time across the city.

Just like the U.S. Attorney General announced during his visit to Atlanta, the level of trust for police in some neighborhoods is very low. So the question is, will events like these be enough to change that?

Walk into this event without notice and you might think you've stumbled onto the scene of an emergency. But as imposing as some of their equipment looks, police were out to make new friends.

The goal of National Night Out was to bring police and neighborhoods together in a positive setting. It's occurring on the same day Sessions was in Atlanta addressing a law enforcement convention.

"Only 30 percent of African Americans say they have confidence in the police," said Sessions.

Some of the people at the event agree that statistic is accurate, but they're hopeful that events like these will help show young people and adults that police want people to trust them.

Regardless of how people feel about law enforcement, and clearly some people were here who do not have the highest opinion, everyone I spoke with agreed events like these make a difference.

