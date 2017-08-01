Residents complain about part of bike lane being removed from neighborhood

CBS46 is searching for answers as a community fights back after the city of Atlanta removed part of a bike lane in a predominantly black neighborhood.

We learned that people who live there say they're being targeted by the city and want more protection when it comes to riding bikes.

Where there were once barriers on West View Drive, there's now parking spots for Shiloh Missionary Church.

Albanza, who's an avid bike rider and lives nearby, feels the city didn't play by the rules when they removed the barriers from half of the bike lane. She says it's because the neighborhood is low-income and predominantly black.

We asked the city of Atlanta to comment on that claim, and in a statement they said they did follow protocol and removed the barriers because residents complained.

Jelani Abdullah rides on the street often and says now that the barriers are removed, it's not only a safety scare for bike riders, but for motorists as well.

Shiloh Missionary Baptist Church expressed concern about the barriers interfering with Sunday parking, but says it was willing to work with the city to keep them in place.

Now an Atlanta spokesperson says the city is exploring more options to keep the people in the neighborhood happy.

