Thieves rob McDonalds by jumping through drive-thru window

Crime Stoppers Atlanta has released surveillance photos of two men seen robbing a McDonalds restaurant.

Authorities say two men robbed the McDonalds on Fulton Industrial Boulevard Friday, July 28.

Police say the two men were seen outside a silver vehicle. One of the men can be seen going to the window and pointing a handgun at an employee. When the worker fled the area, the suspect then climbed through the window and stole almost $500 in cash from the register.

The suspect then fled the scene on foot.

If you know anything about the case, you are encouraged to call Crime Stoppers at 404-577-8477. All callers can remain anonymous and are eligible for a cash reward up to $2,000.

Copyright 2017 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.