Neighbor finds man shot to death in street

A man is dead after being shot in the chest several times early Wednesday morning.

Police say someone who lives on Horse Shoe Drive heard gunshots and someone scream. The person waited a few minutes then drove up the street and discovered a deceased male.

Police say the victim is in his early to mid 20s.

At this time a suspect has not been named.

