Ramp closed after cement truck overturn on interstate

The entrance ramp from Red Top Mountain to I-75 southbound is closed after a tanker carrying tar overturned.

The incident occurred at Mile Post 285.

The ramp is expected to reopen by 8 a.m. Wednesday morning.

Authorities tell CBS46 the tanker was carrying 5000 pounds of tar. The driver of the tanker received minor scrapes.

