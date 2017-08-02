Copy-Transgender woman fatally shot in Georgia

COLLEGE PARK, Ga. (AP) - A transgender who was woman shot just outside Atlanta has died.

College Park police Maj. Lance Patterson told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution that 32-year-old Troy "TeeTee" Dangerfield was shot in her car outside an apartment complex in College Park early Monday morning. She was found suffering from multiple gunshot wounds and taken to Grady Memorial Hospital, where she later died.

Patterson says police do not have information indicating that the shooting was a result of Dangerfield being transgender. No suspects are in custody. The investigation is ongoing.

Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America spokeswoman Valerie Charles issued a release highlighting the threat posed by gun violence to marginalized communities. The Human Rights Campaign says at least 15 transgender people have been killed in the United States this year.

Information from: The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, http://www.ajc.com

