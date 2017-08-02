AMC Theatres revamps menu - CBS46 News

AMC Theatres revamps menu

By La-Keya Stinchcomb, Digital Producer
ATLANTA (CBS46) -

AMC Theatres announced the largest menu revamp in company history.

AMC Feature Fare will roll out to all AMC branded locations including the following:

  • AMC CLASSIC North DeKalb 16
  • AMC CLASSIC Mansell Crossing 14
  • AMC CLASSIC LaGrange 10
  • AMC CLASSIC Snellville 12
  • AMC CLASSIC Newnan 10
  • AMC DINE-IN Buckhead
  • AMC DINE-IN North Point Mall 12
  • AMC DINE-IN Webb Gin 11
  • AMC DINE-IN Athens 12

The new menu includes chicken and waffle sandwiches, cheeseburger sliders, chicken tenders, flatbread pizza, gourmet popcorn, pretzel bites, and much  more.

