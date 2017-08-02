AMC Theatres revamps menu

AMC Theatres announced the largest menu revamp in company history.More >
AMC Theatres announced the largest menu revamp in company history.More >
Police say someone who lives on Horse Shoe Drive heard gunshots and someone scream.More >
Police say someone who lives on Horse Shoe Drive heard gunshots and someone scream.More >
Crime Stoppers Atlanta has released surveillance photos of two men seen robbing a McDonalds restaurant on Fulton Industrial Boulevard Friday, July 28.More >
Crime Stoppers Atlanta has released surveillance photos of two men seen robbing a McDonalds restaurant on Fulton Industrial Boulevard Friday, July 28.More >
CBS46 is searching for answers as a community fights back after the city of Atlanta removed part of a bike lane in a predominantly black neighborhood.More >
CBS46 is searching for answers as a community fights back after the city of Atlanta removed part of a bike lane in a predominantly black neighborhood.More >
Cities across the country are wrapping up events designed to help improve relationships between communities and law enforcement.More >
Cities across the country are wrapping up events designed to help improve relationships between communities and law enforcement.More >
Investigators may have discovered the body of a missing Iraq veteran in Kennesaw.More >
Investigators may have discovered the body of a missing Iraq veteran in Kennesaw.More >
According to an online report from Golf, President Donald Trump has told members of his New Jersey golf club that he spends so much time away from Washington because the White House is a "real dump."More >
According to an online report from Golf, President Donald Trump has told members of his New Jersey golf club that he spends so much time away from Washington because the White House is a "real dump."More >
An Ohio prosecutor alleges a man stored his girlfriend's body in a freezer.More >
An Ohio prosecutor alleges a man stored his girlfriend's body in a freezer.More >
People in the Northcrest neighborhood in DeKalb County recently celebrated a birthday party for a 1-year-old. But the 1-year-old they were celebrating was a rather strange and unwanted guest.More >
People in the Northcrest neighborhood in DeKalb County recently celebrated a birthday party for a 1-year-old. But the 1-year-old they were celebrating was a rather strange and unwanted guest.More >