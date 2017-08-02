AMC Theatres revamps menu

Source: One AMC Way

AMC Theatres announced the largest menu revamp in company history.

AMC Feature Fare will roll out to all AMC branded locations including the following:

AMC CLASSIC North DeKalb 16

AMC CLASSIC Mansell Crossing 14

AMC CLASSIC LaGrange 10

AMC CLASSIC Snellville 12

AMC CLASSIC Newnan 10

AMC DINE-IN Buckhead

AMC DINE-IN North Point Mall 12

AMC DINE-IN Webb Gin 11

AMC DINE-IN Athens 12

The new menu includes chicken and waffle sandwiches, cheeseburger sliders, chicken tenders, flatbread pizza, gourmet popcorn, pretzel bites, and much more.

