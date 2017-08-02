Van Jones hosts "We Rise Tour" in Atlanta

CNN commentator and President of Dream Corp, Van Jones will host the We Rise Tour in Atlanta, Wednesday.

The stop in Atlanta is part of a 14-city tour that aims to address the current divisive climate in America and engage local communities and change makers to help address some of the most pressing issues facing America.

Tomorrow in ATL, I’m sitting with @TIP to discuss closing prison doors so we can open the doors of opportunity. ???? @ https://t.co/vcCEEck8LS pic.twitter.com/V1E1svlvpM — Van Jones (@VanJones68) August 2, 2017

Dream Corps will discuss closing prison doors and opening doors of opportunity.

The event will be held at the Tabernacle located on Luckie Street. Doors will open at 7 p.m. and the show will start at 8 p.m.

Copyright 2017 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.