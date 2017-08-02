2 juveniles attempt to break into vehicle at fire station

One juvenile is in custody and another is on the run after police say they were caught trying to break into a vehicle at a fire station.

According to authorities, firefighters at Atlanta Fire Station 10 on Boulevard approached the suspects and one of them fired a shot and fled the scene.

No firefighters were injured during the incident.

