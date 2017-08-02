Credit card skimmer used at Gwinnett County movie theater

In June, Melissa Maute and her friend caught a movie at the Studio Movie Grill off Venture Drive in Duluth. Two days after their visit, she said her bank alerted her to some fraudulent charges.

"My charges were about $60 each, but they were a minute apart, back-to-back at a gas station," she said.

They were charges she said she didn't make, and Gwinnett County police believe they know who did.

"Several people began reporting that they had gone to this location and became victim to credit card fraud," said Corporal Deon Washington with the Gwinnett County Police Department.

He said two former employees of the movie theater, 23-year-old Tiffany Webb and 26-year-old Ricardo Blalock, stole credit card information from customers.

We've learned Webb was a server at the theater. Police said she would take customer's credit cards and run them on a skimmer.

Looking bac, Maute said there were signs something was going on.

"I didn't see my card for about 15 minutes," she said.

Police believe Webb would then give the credit card information to Blalock. Washington said in return, Blalock paid her $1,000 per week.

"They used it for fuel and other items in the metro area," Washington said.

"When I mentioned it to my friend, she actually said that happened to me three weeks ago and there were three charges somewhere else," Maute said.

Eight victims have come forward so far, but police believe there could be hundreds more.

Webb was arrested at the theater on Monday. Police said she had the credit card skimmer on her at the time.

Police are still trying to find Blalock.

CBS46 asked if there were any other employees that may have been involved still on the job.

"It's our understanding that at this point, we've only identified those two as being involved," said Washington.

CBS46 contacted Studio Movie Grill's corporate office for their response. We were sent a statement, which reads in part, "We will continue to monitor the situation very closely and respond to concerns."

If you've been to the Studio Movie Grill off Venture Drive in the last three months, you could be a victim. Police say you should contact your bank and if necessary, have them give you, not only a new card but a new account number as well.

