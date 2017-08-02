Two in custody following skimming operation at Duluth movie theater

Police have arrested two in Duluth for their roles in a credit card skimming operation.

Gwinnett County Police say Tiffany Webb and Ricardo Blalock conducted an elaborate scam at the Studio Movie Grill.

Webb told investigators she would provide credit card information belonging to customers she served while a waitress to Blalock at the end of her shift. In return, Blalock paid her $1000.00 in cash every week. It is believed that the pair had been stealing credit card numbers for the last three months.

Detectives found a mini DX3 portable magnetic stripe card reader/data collector/credit magstripe 3 track de-coder which was used in the crime.

Police say the credit card reader device is the world's smallest portable magnetic card reader on the market. It has an internal rechargeable built-in battery, which is specially designed for data collection anytime and anywhere without a computer. It can store over 8000 ATM card track data.

The Gwinnett County Police Department has received reports from eight victims. However, managers from the business say there are hundreds of ATM cards the pair had access to during this time period.

Anyone who has visited the business during the last three months should know that their financial identity was possibly compromised. Victims should immediately contact their bank and have them issue a new account number with a new ATM card number.

