Woman pleads not guilty in co-sleeping death of friend's infant daughter

Keanna Keys, 34, entered a plea of not guilty Wednesday on charges of involuntary manslaughter and drug possession in the death of her friend's infant daughter.

On March 30, Henry County police responded to a mobile home on Spring Street near Stockbridge. They found 2-month-old Madelyn Renee Roberts unresponsive.

Prosecutors believe Keys was high on methamphetamine and Xanex when she fell asleep on the sofa with the infant at her side. The baby apparently suffocated to death. A grand jury indicted Keys of involuntary manslaughter, possession of alprazolam (Xanex) and possession of methamphetamine.

