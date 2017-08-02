Shaq sends injured GSU officer get well message

Shaquille O'Neal sent a special message to a Georgia State University officer shot over the weekend.

LaToya Denise Crook, 31, was shot in the arm and torso during an attempted robbery as she walked along Donnelly Avenue with a female friend.

In the video, Shaq wishes her a speedy recovery and offers his condolences.

Just want to say thank you for your courage. We love you. I'm glad you're alright baby. Take your time in getting back. People like you should ultimately and always be respected.

Shaq mentioned he tried to FaceTime Crook but she did not answer.

Officer Crook has been employed by the Georgia State Police Department since January 2017, Spillane said. She came to the department from the Georgia World Congress Center Police Department where she served from November 2013 until joining Georgia State. She is an Army veteran who served in Afghanistan and Iraq.

Crook was recently released from the hospital.

