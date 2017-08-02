Pedestrian hit by vehicle, killed in Clayton County

Traffic is being impacted on Tara Boulevard and Valley Hill Road in Clayton County following a fatal accident.

A spokesperson with the Clayton County Police Department told CBS46 a pedestrian was hit and killed by the driver of a vehicle.

The driver remained at the scene, according to authorities.

The victim, who is an adult male, hasn't been identified.

Copyright 2017 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.