Audio equipment recovered after burglary at Athens club

Police say an arrest was made and a suspect was identified after a burglary at a club in Athens.

The robbery occurred at the 40 Watt Club, according to their Facebook page, which also mentions that 80 percent of audio equipment stolen was recovered.

The recovery was confirmed on Facebook by the Athens-Clarke County Police Department.

CBS46 also confirmed the man arrested who Michael Wilson. We have reached out to authorities for Wilson's mugshot.

