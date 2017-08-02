First tiny house community in Georgia may arrive in Clarkston

Tiny houses are becoming a more popular choice among people looking for a home they can afford.

It's getting harder for some people to purchase real estate. Home prices in metro Atlanta have risen by nearly 7 percent since last year.

The city of Clarkston is looking to join the tiny house movement. If an ordinance is approved, it will allow the first tiny house community in Georgia.

Downsizing is becoming a growing trend and Mayor Ted Terry wants to provide affordable housing for everyone.

“The rents are going up, the rent is too...high, so in Clarkston we want to provide downsizing for baby boomers, starter homes for millennials and certainly our immigrant and refugee population,” says Terry.

The tiny house community will be built on a 1-acre lot near the Town Center in Clarkston. The start of the project will have eight homes that will all be under 500 square feet and cost you up to $80,000.

Copyright 2017 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.