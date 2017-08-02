Man arrested following bank robbery in Austell

Police say a man was quickly captured and arrested after a bank robbery in Austell.

The bank robbery occurred around 10:30 a.m. on July 31 at a Wells Fargo in the 4000 block of Austell Road.

A spokesperson with the Cobb County Police Department says employees told them the man walked into the bank with a handgun and demanded cash. After getting an undisclosed amount of money, the man fled on foot.

Police say the man, later identified as 28-year-old Cameron Wilkerson of Atlanta, was caught at a bus stop near the bank and arrested without incident.

Wilkerson is being held without bond at the Cobb County Adult Detention Center, charged with three counts of aggravated assault and one count of armed robbery.

