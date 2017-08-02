Marietta Police and Paulding County Fire are headed to Los Angeles

Fire Fighters from around the world will gather in Los Angeles, California to compete in an international public safety competition.

This year Marietta Police Officer John Goworek and Paulding County Fire Lieutenant Steve Mapes will be representing their Departments in the Ice Hockey event.

Goworek is 12-year veteran of the City of Marietta Police Department, and Mapes has served Paulding County Fire and Rescue for 22 years.

The event is known as the World Police and Fire Games (WPFG) and his held every other year. It is held as an Olympic-style competition with 12,000 athletes from more than 70 countries competing in 60 different sports.

Opening ceremonies will begin on Monday August 7 at the Historic Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum.

