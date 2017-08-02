Mystery in search for missing veteran may be solved Thursday

The three year mystery in the search for a missing veteran may be solved Thursday, revealing whether human remains found buried behind a Cobb County home are those of Chase Massner.

CBS46 was first to tell you about the discovery of remains found at a Kennesaw home Tuesday. It's where Massner was last seen in March 2014. We were also the only station there Wednesday when Massner's mother showed up at the Cobb County Medical Examiner's Office, and the only station to talk with the man police say was the last to see Massner.

Mom at medical examiner's office

Dental records, locks of his baby hair, infant fingernail clippings and Massner's baby teeth are what Massner's mom provided as she tries to help authorities identify the remains, which may be her son.

Stephanie Cadena didn't want to go on-camera, but told CBS46 she's a sentimental mom and still has so many of the items linked to his birth. She told me the biggest fear has always been that investigators might find Massner in a landfill.

Family friend Tammy Childs told CBS46 she has mixed feeling about the discovery.

"If it is Chase, is it a relief in a way?" Childs asked. "At the same time, all hope is now gone, all the hope that we had, it's all gone."

Last person to see Massner reaches out to CBS46

Police have told us all along that Brad Clement was the last person to see Massner before he disappeared.

Clement called CBS46 reporter Daniel Wilkerson at home Tuesday, saying he's been framed. Shortly after officers found the remains in the backyard of his former home, a detective paid him a visit.

When asked if he was trying to say someone planted the body there, Clement said, "Well, I didn't put it there, I mean I don't know how...it would get there. It's a big...yard."

Clement claims he only knew Massner for a short time and brought Massner to his home to talk about Massner's troubled marriage.

The next day Massner vanished.

