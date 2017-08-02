2 shot, 1 pinned under vehicle in northwest Atlanta

Police say two people were shot and one person was pinned under a vehicle in northwest Atlanta Wednesday evening.

The incident occurred in the 1800 block of Joseph E. Boone Blvd. NW.

Atlanta police spokesperson Sgt. John Chafee told CBS46 that the person pinned under the vehicle is in critical condition.

Additional information on what led to the shooting, and the circumstances surrounding a person being pinned under a vehicle were not immediately released by authorities, although Chafee says officers are at the scene gathering more details.

Check back with CBS46 and CBS46.com for the latest information on this developing story.

Copyright 2017 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.