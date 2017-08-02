Nearly 1,000 sign petition to have R. Kelly's Atlanta concert canceled

An Atlanta woman wants an R. Kelly concert canceled. Oronike Odeleye may get her wish, telling CBS46 the Fulton County attorney is asking promoter Live Nation to call it off.

It’s one of the demands listed on Odeleye’s petition, signed by almost 1,000 people as of Wednesday.

R. Kelly’s concert is at the Wolfcreek Amphitheater on August 25.

Odeleye’s biggest problem is that the concert venue is run by Fulton County. In other words, she and other taxpayers are fronting the bill.

“We can't let our tax dollars go to support this man,” said Odeleye.

She also wants Atlanta radio stations to stop playing Kelly's music.

“It’s his money that has insulated him from the consequences of his crimes, so we have to withdraw the resources so that maybe justice can be done.” said Odeleye.

Musician Sam Cole said people can’t deny R. Kelly’s talent.

“I try to separate what he does personally from his music,” said Cole. “I don't know him personally so I'm not here to judge.”

Odeleye said you can’t separate the man from the musician. She told CBS46 she started the petition after allegations surfaced that the singer was holding several women against their will in his Johns Creek home.

