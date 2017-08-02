Nearly 1,000 sign petition to have R. Kelly's Atlanta concert canceled

An Atlanta woman wants an R. Kelly's concert canceled. Oronike Odeleye may get her wish, telling CBS46 the Fulton County attorney is asking promoter Live Nation to call it off.More >
Police say two people were shot and one person was pinned under a vehicle in northwest Atlanta Wednesday evening.More >
Fire Station 10 in Atlanta is the latest target for thieves breaking into cars and stealing guns. Atlanta police said two people scaled a fence to the back parking lot and broke into two firefighter's personal cars, stealing one handgun.More >
LaToya Denise Crook, 31, was shot in the arm and torso during an attempted robbery as she walked along Donnelly Ave with a female friend.More >
A Georgia State University police officer is recovering after taking a bullet during a shootout Sunday night while she was off duty.More >
Investigators may have discovered the body of a missing Iraq veteran in Kennesaw.More >
People in the Northcrest neighborhood in DeKalb County recently celebrated a birthday party for a 1-year-old. But the 1-year-old they were celebrating was a rather strange and unwanted guest.More >
An Ohio prosecutor alleges a man stored his girlfriend's body in a freezer.More >
See the simple test that should be part of every person's gas pumping routine.More >
Gwinnett County Police say Tiffany Webb and Ricardo Blalock conducted an elaborate scam at the Studio Movie Grill.More >
