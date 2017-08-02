Nearly 1,000 sign petition to have R. Kelly's Atlanta concert canceled

A nine-car accident has shut down the southbound lanes of I-75 at Northside Drive.More >
A construction worker was injured after he fell down a manhole in Atlanta Thursday. The incident occurred in the 3400 block of Roswell Road.More >
Atlanta police say a man was driven to one of their precincts Thursday with a gunshot wound.More >
Fulton County Police are on the scene of a home invasion in Fairburn.More >
For the sixth consecutive year, Georgia State University has set a record with the amount of research funds it's received for the 2017 fiscal year.More >
A group of homeowners in Forsyth County have a warning they want you to hear. They say they hired a handyman to do work in their homes, and he did little or no work (depending on the job), then disappeared.More >
Tiny houses are becoming a more popular choice among people looking for a home they can afford.More >
Marietta City High School students started the new school year Wednesday morning, but not before seniors rolled through for their annual school tradition.More >
Police say a police officer and a suspect were both shot in DeKalb County late Wednesday.More >
A suspect is dead after trying to break into a home in Marietta early Thursday morning according to police.More >
