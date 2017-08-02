NAACP delegates back advisory urging caution in Missouri

A group of homeowners in Forsyth County have a warning they want you to hear. They say they hired a handyman to do work in their homes, and he did little or no work (depending on the job), then disappeared.More >
Investigators may have discovered the body of a missing Iraq veteran in Kennesaw.More >
Police say a police officer and a suspect were both shot in DeKalb County late Wednesday.More >
Gwinnett County Police say Tiffany Webb and Ricardo Blalock conducted an elaborate scam at the Studio Movie Grill.More >
Tiny houses are becoming a more popular choice among people looking for a home they can afford.More >
The head of the Missouri NAACP says the national organization is backing a travel advisory urging caution in Missouri over concerns about whether civil rights will be respected.More >
The Senate has confirmed President Donald Trump's nominee to serve as FBI director.More >
President Donald Trump says Gen. John F. Kelly is his new White House chief of staff. That means Reince Priebus is out.More >
The Senate has blocked a wide-ranging proposal by Republicans to repeal much of former President Barack Obama's health care law and replace it with a more restrictive plan.More >
The office of Sen. John McCain says the ailing Arizona Republican will return to the Senate on Tuesday, the day of the health care voteMore >
President Donald Trump has spoken with advisers about firing Attorney General Jeff Sessions.More >
Francys Johnson, 38, announced his resignation at the 108th NAACP National Convention this weekend.More >
President Donald Trump has announced his picks for the top federal prosecutors in two of Georgia's three U.S. court districts.More >
Members of the Trump campaign's inner circle are being scheduled to talk to Senate committees next week.More >
Doctors say Arizona Sen. John McCain has a brain tumor associated with a blood clot that was removed last week.More >
