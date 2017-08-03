Police officer, suspect shot in DeKalb County

Police say a police officer and a suspect were both shot in DeKalb County late Wednesday.

The shooting occurred in the 100 block of Maple Walk Circle.

Police say both the officer and suspect were taken to the hospital. Their conditions are unknown.

Meanwhile, CBS46 photographer Chris Peters reports that an ambulance left the scene surrounded by police cars.

