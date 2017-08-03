Homeowner shoots, kills invasion suspect - CBS46 News

Homeowner shoots, kills invasion suspect

By La-Keya Stinchcomb, Digital Producer
MARIETTA, GA (CBS46) -

A suspect is dead after trying to break into a home in Marietta early Thursday morning.

Police tell CBS46 the female homeowner shot the invasion suspect when he tried to break into her home on Griggs Street .

